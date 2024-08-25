Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Workday had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Workday’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Workday Stock Up 12.5 %

WDAY opened at $259.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.72 and a 200 day moving average of $247.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Workday has a 12 month low of $199.81 and a 12 month high of $311.28. The company has a market cap of $68.89 billion, a PE ratio of 46.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total value of $669,267.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,759,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total transaction of $669,267.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,066 shares in the company, valued at $43,759,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total transaction of $12,841,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 562,000 shares in the company, valued at $128,877,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 524,672 shares of company stock valued at $115,938,834 in the last 90 days. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their target price on Workday from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Workday from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.15.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

