Wormhole Price Up 16.8% This Week (W)

Wormhole (W) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 25th. Wormhole has a total market capitalization of $659.14 million and approximately $26.08 million worth of Wormhole was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wormhole token can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000398 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Wormhole has traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar.

Wormhole Token Profile

Wormhole’s launch date was October 7th, 2020. Wormhole’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,577,873,594 tokens. The official website for Wormhole is wormhole.com. Wormhole’s official Twitter account is @wormhole.

Wormhole Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wormhole (W) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wormhole has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,577,873,594 in circulation. The last known price of Wormhole is 0.25945331 USD and is down -2.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 249 active market(s) with $27,703,888.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wormhole.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wormhole directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wormhole should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wormhole using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

