Wrapped AVAX Trading 27.7% Higher Over Last Week (WAVAX)

Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One Wrapped AVAX token can currently be bought for $27.04 or 0.00042115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped AVAX has a market capitalization of $163.80 million and approximately $50.60 million worth of Wrapped AVAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped AVAX has traded 27.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wrapped AVAX

Wrapped AVAX’s total supply is 6,058,063 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped AVAX is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped AVAX’s official website is www.avalabs.org. Wrapped AVAX’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax.

Wrapped AVAX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Wrapped AVAX has a current supply of 6,132,574.95878428. The last known price of Wrapped AVAX is 27.0005681 USD and is up 2.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1109 active market(s) with $60,832,303.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.avalabs.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped AVAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped AVAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped AVAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

