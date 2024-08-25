Wrapped CRO Price Tops $0.0888 on Major Exchanges (WCRO)

Wrapped CRO (WCRO) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Wrapped CRO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0888 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped CRO has a market cap of $76.30 million and approximately $524,900.65 worth of Wrapped CRO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wrapped CRO has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000093 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.85 or 0.00247715 BTC.

About Wrapped CRO

Wrapped CRO’s total supply is 859,455,302 tokens. Wrapped CRO’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. The official website for Wrapped CRO is crypto.com.

Wrapped CRO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CRO (WCRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cronos platform. Wrapped CRO has a current supply of 859,502,298.8138235. The last known price of Wrapped CRO is 0.09009784 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 308 active market(s) with $592,045.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crypto.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped CRO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped CRO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped CRO using one of the exchanges listed above.

