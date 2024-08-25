Wrapped Matic Price Hits $0.52 on Top Exchanges (WMATIC)

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 25th. Wrapped Matic has a total market capitalization of $77.57 million and $26.36 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Matic has traded 27.2% higher against the dollar. One Wrapped Matic token can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00000816 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000096 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.18 or 0.00246455 BTC.

About Wrapped Matic

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 148,076,232 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Matic is matic.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Matic

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 144,418,254.71075916. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.55112823 USD and is up 2.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3356 active market(s) with $37,988,897.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Matic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Matic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Matic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

