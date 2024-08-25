WSP Global (TSE:WSP) PT Raised to C$270.00 at Raymond James

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$255.00 to C$270.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.80 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WSP. National Bankshares set a C$255.00 target price on WSP Global and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$250.00 to C$260.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on WSP Global from C$252.00 to C$261.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Desjardins upped their price target on WSP Global from C$249.00 to C$257.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on WSP Global from C$235.00 to C$255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WSP Global presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$254.50.

WSP opened at C$226.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$218.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$214.98. WSP Global has a twelve month low of C$174.39 and a twelve month high of C$230.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of C$28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.90 by C($0.01). WSP Global had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of C$2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.93 billion. Research analysts forecast that WSP Global will post 8.0147448 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.45%.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

