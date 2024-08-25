WT Asset Management Ltd Buys New Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 89,700 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,866,000. QUALCOMM makes up about 1.7% of WT Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 327.1% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. KeyCorp boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $4.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $173.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,823,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,308,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $193.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.27. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $104.33 and a 12-month high of $230.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.36.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 45.70%.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,407,124.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,912,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,407,124.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock worth $3,496,590 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

