WT Asset Management Ltd Increases Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

WT Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 51.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 664,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,743 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up about 8.5% of WT Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. WT Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $87,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,749 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 37.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $882,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,700,840.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $882,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,700,840.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at $19,335,731.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,174 shares of company stock valued at $8,635,073 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MU. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.52.

Micron Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MU traded down $1.41 on Friday, reaching $102.85. The company had a trading volume of 24,535,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,332,375. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.04 billion, a PE ratio of -72.43 and a beta of 1.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.63 and a 12 month high of $157.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.05.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.39%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

