yearn.finance Price Hits $5,524.04 on Top Exchanges (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. yearn.finance has a total market cap of $184.25 million and $15.00 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yearn.finance token can currently be purchased for $5,524.04 or 0.08597079 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

yearn.finance Token Profile

yearn.finance’s launch date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,355 tokens. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi.

yearn.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yearn.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yearn.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

