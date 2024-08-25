Yellow Pages Limited (Y) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on September 16th

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 26th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th.

Yellow Pages Stock Performance

TSE Y opened at C$10.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.83. Yellow Pages has a twelve month low of C$8.70 and a twelve month high of C$12.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.64. The firm has a market cap of C$138.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.86.

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter. Yellow Pages had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 52.88%. The firm had revenue of C$55.84 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yellow Pages will post 2.1220557 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yellow Pages

Yellow Pages Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides digital and print media, and marketing solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises in Canada. The company offers digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising.

