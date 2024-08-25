Yolo Leisure and Technology (LON:YOLO) Shares Up 4.5%

Yolo Leisure and Technology PLC (LON:YOLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 19.73 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 18.75 ($0.24). 2,376,333 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 1,600,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.95 ($0.23).
Yolo Leisure and Technology Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 18.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 18.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50.
About Yolo Leisure and Technology
Yolo Leisure and Technology plc, an investment company, focuses on investing in the technology, travel, leisure, and media sectors. The company offers various end-to-end technology services eco-system, including a range of multi-platform TV and video distribution products, such as low latency online simulcasts of TV channels, real-time sports highlights clipping, broadcaster catch-up services, social video syndication, and subscriber management services to broadcasters and rights owners.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Yolo Leisure and Technology
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- CAVA Stock Rallies as Earnings Confirm It’s a Top Growth Play
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- 3 High Short-Interest Stocks Poised for a Rate Cut Squeeze
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/19 – 8/23
Receive News & Ratings for Yolo Leisure and Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yolo Leisure and Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.