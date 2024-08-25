York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.
Shares of NASDAQ YORW opened at $38.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.98 million, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.53 and its 200-day moving average is $36.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. York Water has a 1 year low of $33.32 and a 1 year high of $41.96.
York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $18.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. York Water had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 10.32%. Equities analysts expect that York Water will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.
The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; ten wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns satellite groundwater systems in York, Adams, and Lancaster Counties, as well as two impounding dams on primary system located in York and Springfield Townships.
