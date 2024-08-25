York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

York Water Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ YORW opened at $38.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.98 million, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.53 and its 200-day moving average is $36.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. York Water has a 1 year low of $33.32 and a 1 year high of $41.96.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $18.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. York Water had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 10.32%. Equities analysts expect that York Water will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of York Water

About York Water

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YORW. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in York Water by 17,525.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in York Water by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in York Water by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in York Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in York Water during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 49.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; ten wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns satellite groundwater systems in York, Adams, and Lancaster Counties, as well as two impounding dams on primary system located in York and Springfield Townships.

