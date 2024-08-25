Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.74 EPS

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $1.74, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $181.88 million during the quarter.
Youdao Stock Performance
NYSE:DAO traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.44. The stock had a trading volume of 55,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,951. Youdao has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $4.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of -0.04.
Youdao Company Profile
