Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.74 EPS

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $1.74, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $181.88 million during the quarter.

Youdao Stock Performance

NYSE:DAO traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.44. The stock had a trading volume of 55,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,951. Youdao has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $4.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of -0.04.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

