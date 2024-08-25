Zalando (ETR:ZAL) Shares Up 0.6%

Zalando SE (ETR:ZAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €24.32 ($27.02) and last traded at €24.25 ($26.94). 717,996 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €24.10 ($26.78).

Zalando Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €23.18 and a 200-day moving average price of €23.20.

About Zalando

(Get Free Report)

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.