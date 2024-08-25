Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) PT Lowered to $50.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

ZION has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Argus cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Compass Point raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.61.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $49.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.09. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $28.90 and a 52 week high of $53.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 1,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $99,262.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, President Scott J. Mclean sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $3,109,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 74,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,850,243.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 1,917 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $99,262.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,073 shares of company stock worth $3,476,298. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 24,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

