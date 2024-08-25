Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stake Cut by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $31,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,749,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,235,000 after purchasing an additional 414,605 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,074 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Zoetis by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,064,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,988,000 after acquiring an additional 57,798 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $980,646,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,509,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,069,000 after purchasing an additional 151,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS traded down $1.27 on Friday, hitting $180.90. 1,262,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,611. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.80 and a 1-year high of $201.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $81.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.86.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTS. Argus upgraded shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.11.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

