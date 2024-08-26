10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CEO Serge Saxonov Sells 6,749 Shares

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) CEO Serge Saxonov sold 6,749 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $152,054.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,881,981.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TXG stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.80. 1,209,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,664,947. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.58 and its 200-day moving average is $28.51. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $57.90. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.84.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TXG. Bank of America reduced their target price on 10x Genomics from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 10x Genomics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 113.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 501.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

