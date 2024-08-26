13,615 Shares in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) Purchased by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in NextDecade by 12.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in NextDecade by 138.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,489 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in NextDecade in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in NextDecade by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 177,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextDecade alerts:

Insider Activity at NextDecade

In other NextDecade news, major shareholder Hgc Next Inv Llc bought 11,690,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $87,681,817.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,536,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,522,767.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NextDecade news, major shareholder Hgc Next Inv Llc purchased 11,690,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $87,681,817.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 17,536,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,522,767.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director York Capital Management Global sold 35,072,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $263,045,527.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,264,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,982,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextDecade Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NextDecade stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.90. 1,311,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,536,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average of $6.45. NextDecade Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $8.52.

Separately, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of NextDecade from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEXT

About NextDecade

(Free Report)

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.