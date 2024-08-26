13,615 Shares in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) Purchased by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in NextDecade by 12.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in NextDecade by 138.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,489 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in NextDecade in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in NextDecade by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 177,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at NextDecade
In other NextDecade news, major shareholder Hgc Next Inv Llc bought 11,690,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $87,681,817.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,536,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,522,767.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NextDecade news, major shareholder Hgc Next Inv Llc purchased 11,690,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $87,681,817.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 17,536,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,522,767.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director York Capital Management Global sold 35,072,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $263,045,527.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,264,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,982,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NextDecade Stock Performance
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of NextDecade from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.
About NextDecade
NextDecade Corp. is a development company.
