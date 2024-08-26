1inch Network (1INCH) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $326.47 Million

1inch Network (1INCH) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One 1inch Network token can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000412 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 1inch Network has a total market capitalization of $326.47 million and $25.66 million worth of 1inch Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 1inch Network has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000096 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.34 or 0.00244653 BTC.

1inch Network Profile

1inch Network was first traded on December 25th, 2020. 1inch Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,256,686,463 tokens. 1inch Network’s official Twitter account is @1inch. The official website for 1inch Network is 1inch.io. The Reddit community for 1inch Network is https://reddit.com/r/1inch and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 1inch Network’s official message board is blog.1inch.io.

1inch Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch (1INCH) is a versatile token integral to the operations of the 1inch Network, particularly on Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain. It supports decentralised governance, staking, and advanced trading features, while also enabling users to optimise their transactions within the ecosystem. Created by Sergej Kunz and Anton Bukov, the token continues to play a crucial role in the ongoing development and governance of the 1inch platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1inch Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1inch Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

