2,315 Shares in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Acquired by IMA Advisory Services Inc.

IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in XPO by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,290,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $813,824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094,390 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in XPO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,592,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in XPO by 33.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,234,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,699,000 after purchasing an additional 560,079 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in XPO by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,349,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $380,945,000 after purchasing an additional 503,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in XPO by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,515,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,745,000 after purchasing an additional 463,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of XPO from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of XPO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of XPO from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of XPO from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of XPO from $135.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.18.

XPO traded down $2.60 on Monday, reaching $122.51. 177,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463,587. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.86 and its 200-day moving average is $114.59. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.33, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.10. XPO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.80 and a twelve month high of $130.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. XPO had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

