3,100 Shares in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter worth $14,649,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 31,620 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,644,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $4,145,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,553,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,506 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 10,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

VRTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $250.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $267.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Virtus Investment Partners stock traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $214.64. The stock had a trading volume of 37,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 15.18. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.78 and a fifty-two week high of $263.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.46.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The closed-end fund reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.08). Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $203.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 25.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $2.25 dividend. This is a boost from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.78%.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

