5,201 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Purchased by Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.4% in the first quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $3.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $277.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,280,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,057,933. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.44 and a fifty-two week high of $279.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $269.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.46. The company has a market cap of $416.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

