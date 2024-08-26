AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Lowered to Hold at Benchmark

Benchmark lowered shares of AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, KeyCorp reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.20.

AbCellera Biologics Price Performance

NASDAQ ABCL opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.85. AbCellera Biologics has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $6.05.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. AbCellera Biologics had a negative net margin of 410.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbCellera Biologics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 306.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 61.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company's preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.

