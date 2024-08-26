ABCMETA Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $16,809.54 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. ABCMETA has a market cap of $16,809.54 and approximately $0.20 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00008405 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,267.24 or 0.99797761 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00007791 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000906 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00011717 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007208 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000017 USD and is down -2.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

