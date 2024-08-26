Access Financial Services Inc. Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Access Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,068 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.15.

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $1.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.90. 1,995,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,158,795. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.96 and its 200 day moving average is $125.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.94 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 30.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.