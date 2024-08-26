Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIOV. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 160.9% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $202,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOV traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.25. 66,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,206. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $70.68 and a 52 week high of $95.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.90.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

