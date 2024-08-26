Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Takes $490,000 Position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 56,729 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NUV stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.80. The company had a trading volume of 493,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,340. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.65. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $8.95.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.
