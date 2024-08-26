Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th.

Adeia has decreased its dividend by an average of 26.3% annually over the last three years. Adeia has a dividend payout ratio of 13.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Adeia alerts:

Adeia Stock Performance

Shares of Adeia stock opened at $12.07 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.17. Adeia has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Adeia in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Adeia in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adeia

About Adeia

(Get Free Report)

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adeia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adeia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.