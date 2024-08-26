aelf 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $18.86 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. One aelf token can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000630 BTC on popular exchanges. aelf has a total market cap of $292.24 million and approximately $18.86 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get aelf alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000605 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000385 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 732,490,746 tokens. The official message board for aelf is blog.aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.