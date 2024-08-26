Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AFL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,820,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at $27,588,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Aflac by 196.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 484,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,945,000 after purchasing an additional 320,867 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 161.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 311,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,723,000 after buying an additional 191,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $12,546,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFL traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $107.34. 1,526,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,227,683. The company has a market cap of $60.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.84. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $72.95 and a 52-week high of $107.48.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. Aflac had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Aflac’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 22.08%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AFL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aflac from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Aflac from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Aflac from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Aflac from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.69.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,552.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

