AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Trading 1.4% Higher

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) traded up 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.35 and last traded at $10.33. 4,506,251 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 12,451,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AGNC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.13.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.71.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. AGNC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 158.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $49,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,072,574.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 33.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 117,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 29,339 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $368,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in AGNC Investment by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 330,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 334.5% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 131,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 101,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 75.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

(Get Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.