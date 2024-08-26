Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Receives $137.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $137.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $151.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Airbnb from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $116.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.45. The company has a market capitalization of $75.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $110.38 and a 12 month high of $170.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Airbnb will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $6,750,299.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,467 shares in the company, valued at $6,971,908.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $6,750,299.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,971,908.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $87,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 211,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,919,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 735,492 shares of company stock valued at $109,386,004. 27.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,628,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 144,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,720,000 after purchasing an additional 22,551 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $726,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 242,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,063,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

