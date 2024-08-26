Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Gap Down to $85.41

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $85.41, but opened at $81.89. Alibaba Group shares last traded at $81.15, with a volume of 6,870,957 shares changing hands.

BABA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.61.

The firm has a market capitalization of $208.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $14.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $243.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 315.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

