Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,422 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,692,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,849,000 after purchasing an additional 939,142 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,337,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,638,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,269,000 after acquiring an additional 25,575 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,479,000 after acquiring an additional 153,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,254,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,816,000 after acquiring an additional 11,514 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Molson Coors Beverage stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.88. 1,018,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,924,764. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.85. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $49.19 and a fifty-two week high of $69.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.53.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Featured Stories

