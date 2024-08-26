Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,101,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,747. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.70. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $78.49.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.