Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Markel Group comprises 1.0% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $5,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Markel Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,626.83.

Markel Group stock traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,578.10. The company had a trading volume of 20,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,826. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,566.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,540.45. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,295.65 and a 1 year high of $1,670.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $25.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.76 by $5.19. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 13.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Markel Group news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 20 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,512.50 per share, with a total value of $30,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 743 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,787.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

