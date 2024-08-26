Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.67 on Monday, hitting $101.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,020,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,869. The stock has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $69.78 and a 52-week high of $105.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.34.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

