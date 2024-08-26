Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Purchases 65 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 230.3% in the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $33,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $36,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $1.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $271.35. The stock had a trading volume of 792,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,478. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $251.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.29. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.53 and a 12 month high of $271.86. The company has a market capitalization of $111.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 89.20% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.36.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

