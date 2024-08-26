Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 125 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Allstate by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Toohey sold 16,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $3,005,595.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,968.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Toohey sold 16,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $3,005,595.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,968.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total value of $8,861,552.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,431,901.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,938 shares of company stock valued at $36,122,740 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Up 1.4 %

ALL traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $183.11. 1,858,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.52. The company has a market cap of $48.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $104.70 and a one year high of $184.30.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.42) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 13.64 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALL. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Allstate from $213.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Allstate from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Allstate from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Allstate

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.