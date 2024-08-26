Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 205 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,820 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Acorn Creek Capital LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. STAR Financial Bank raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 3,944 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $373.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,450,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,440,526. The company has a market capitalization of $370.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.66.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. HSBC reduced their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, May 10th. Daiwa America raised Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.33.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

