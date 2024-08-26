Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 209 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,638,746,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,693,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,677,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674,372 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,912,000. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,995,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,615,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.04.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $250.56. 2,790,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,539,145. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $262.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $232.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

