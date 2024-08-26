Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,873 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,873 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.93.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $48.26. 4,948,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,620,100. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $63.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.56. The company has a market capitalization of $97.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

