AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Acquires 5,159 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 188.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 265.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,412.7% in the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 116,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,708,000 after buying an additional 109,205 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 127,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,444,000 after buying an additional 21,617 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $195.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,934,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,537. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.52 and a 200 day moving average of $186.75. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $140.84 and a 52-week high of $207.24.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.3199 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

