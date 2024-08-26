AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REM. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 354,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,356,000 after buying an additional 70,083 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 4,108,233.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 246,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,729,000 after buying an additional 246,494 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $4,783,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 23,299 shares during the period. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period.

BATS:REM traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $23.84. 506,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.98 and its 200-day moving average is $22.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.30.

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Mortgage Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of residential and commercial mortgage REITs. REM was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

