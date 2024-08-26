AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Grows Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 143.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,828 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,806 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,327,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 150,960,083 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $925,392,000 after buying an additional 13,099,791 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,898,452 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $102,236,000 after buying an additional 5,162,124 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 321.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,695,496 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,707,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $23,907,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KGC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.06. 10,407,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,290,948. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.27. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $9.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average is $7.20.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 10.91%. Kinross Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Cormark raised Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC upped their target price on Kinross Gold from $8.15 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

