AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Mirum Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 1.6% of AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,597,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,131,000 after buying an additional 432,824 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,872,000 after buying an additional 42,110 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 672.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 211,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,232,000 after buying an additional 183,798 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 242.4% during the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 51,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 36,699 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 162,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 63,871 shares during the period.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Pamela Vig sold 30,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,039,006.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,406 shares in the company, valued at $931,804. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pamela Vig sold 30,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,039,006.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,934 shares of company stock worth $1,180,156 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MIRM shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mirum Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MIRM

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.47. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $44.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.27.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $77.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.03 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.46% and a negative net margin of 69.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.