AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Invests $183,000 in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth $26,900,000. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 119,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,524,000 after purchasing an additional 57,119 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Insider Transactions at Brown & Brown

In related news, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $250,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,872,802.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $301,232.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,872,802.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

NYSE:BRO traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.23. 895,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,038. The company has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.81 and a 200 day moving average of $89.06. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.73 and a 1-year high of $103.87.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America upgraded Brown & Brown from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $91.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.