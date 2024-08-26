Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $8.00.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AMPS. B. Riley upgraded shares of Altus Power to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Altus Power to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Altus Power from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Altus Power from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Altus Power from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.00.

AMPS opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.57. The firm has a market cap of $491.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Altus Power has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $7.28.

In other Altus Power news, CEO Gregg J. Felton bought 82,576 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $322,046.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 11,977,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,710,998.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Gregg J. Felton acquired 34,139 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $136,214.61. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,044,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,057,965.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregg J. Felton acquired 82,576 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $322,046.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,977,179 shares in the company, valued at $46,710,998.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Altus Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Altus Power by 427.6% during the 2nd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 549,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 445,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Altus Power by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 6,209 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altus Power by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,628,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,144,000 after buying an additional 53,031 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altus Power by 238.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 27,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

