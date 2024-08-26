Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Amer Sports from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Amer Sports from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of AS opened at $14.12 on Wednesday. Amer Sports has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $18.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.12.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $993.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.59 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amer Sports will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Amer Sports during the 1st quarter valued at about $813,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Amer Sports during the first quarter valued at approximately $968,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amer Sports during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,301,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Amer Sports in the first quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Amer Sports during the 1st quarter worth $5,705,000. Institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

