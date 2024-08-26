América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Receives $21.39 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.39.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on América Móvil from $23.30 to $22.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of América Móvil from $19.00 to $18.90 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Get América Móvil alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMX

América Móvil Stock Performance

NYSE:AMX opened at $17.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.17 and its 200-day moving average is $18.13. The company has a market cap of $53.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. América Móvil has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $20.31.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 7.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that América Móvil will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

América Móvil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a $0.2608 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This is a positive change from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 2.1%. América Móvil’s payout ratio is 24.07%.

Institutional Trading of América Móvil

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in América Móvil by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 139,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 21,911 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in América Móvil by 2.8% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,213,424 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,479,000 after purchasing an additional 33,006 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 79.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,937 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the second quarter worth $220,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of América Móvil by 343.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 294,907 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after buying an additional 228,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil Company Profile

(Get Free Report

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.